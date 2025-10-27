Menu
Man arrested after ‘racially aggravated’ rape of Indian-origin woman in UK

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby of Walsall Police said his team’s focus is on supporting the investigators in identifying and arresting the attacker.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 15:32 IST
Published 27 October 2025, 15:32 IST
