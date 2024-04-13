Man shot in Sydney's Bondi after reports of stabbings, police say

Sydney: A man was shot at a mall in Sydney's beachside suburb of Bondi on Saturday after reports of multiple people stabbed, police said, as media reported hundreds had been evacuated.

"People are urged to avoid the area," New South Wales Police said in a statement. "Inquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and there are no further details."

Emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction just before 4 p.m. (0600 GMT) after the stabbing reports, police said.

A New South Wales Ambulance spokesperson told Reuters that eight people, including a child, had been taken to hospital.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident, news site news.com.au reported.

State broadcaster ABC reported some people remained trapped inside.