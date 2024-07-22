Many Democrats back Harris in 2024 race, but Pelosi, Obama silent

"Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year," Biden said on social media platform X. "Democrats — it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."

The list of Democratic lawmakers endorsing Harris grew as the day progressed. By Sunday evening, the list included California Governor Gavin Newsom, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, US Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, US Senator Patty Murray of Washington state, US Representative James Clyburn of South Carolina, and US Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington.

Dmitri Mehlhorn, an adviser to Reid Hoffman, the LinkedIn founder and a major Democratic donor, called Harris "the American dream personified," noting she is the daughter of immigrants.

"She is also toughness personified, rising from my hometown of Oakland California to become the top prosecutor of the state. With Scranton Joe stepping back, I cannot wait to help elect President Harris."

All 50 Democratic party state chairs will support Harris as the party's new presidential nominee, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing multiple sources. The Democratic delegations to the nominating convention from Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina and North Carolina said they support Harris.

Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, who served as secretary of State under President Barack Obama, also endorsed Harris in a statement.

Still, others, including Pelosi and Obama, under whom Biden served as vice president for eight years, thanked Biden for his patriotism but did not yet throw their support behind Harris or any other candidate.

"We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead," Obama said in a statement. "But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges."