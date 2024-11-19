Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Members of UN Security Council call for surge in assistance to Gaza

Nearly 100 food aid trucks were violently looted in Gaza on Nov. 16, UN agencies say
Reuters
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 00:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 00:32 IST
World newsUnited Nations Security CouncilGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us