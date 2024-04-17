Missiles, drones and warships the priority as Australia plans $32 billion defence boost

Sydney: Australia will boost defence spending by A$50.3 billion ($32 billion) over the next decade and reshuffle its weapons programs to emphasise missiles, drones and warships as it looks to the possibility of a Pacific conflict between China and the US.

The bulk of the new spending, part of a A$330 billion decade-long budget, will only kick in after five years, and ultimately take defence spending to 2.4 per cent of GDP by 2034 from just over 2 per cent today.

Announced by Defence Minister Richard Marles on Wednesday, the new funding reflects new priorities, such as long-range missiles, that Australia believes are necessary in a world where a potential conflict between China and the United States could upend the region.