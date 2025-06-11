Ransacking Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home, Kachharibari in Bangladesh, is highly deplorable. Great cultural icons shouldn't be targeted for petty interests. Tagore wrote the national anthems for both India and Bangladesh. The Bangladesh govt should act against the vandals.
On the attack on Rabindranath Tagore's house in Bangladesh, BJP MP Sambit Patra says, "... The behaviour of the Bangladesh interim government of Muhammad Yunus is not proper. No action has been taken yet. They could not protect such a significant international…