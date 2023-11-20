More than 100 Gaza evacuees to arrive in Turkey

Separately, a group of 87 people, consisting of Turks, Turkish Cypriots and their relatives, arrived in Egypt from Gaza on Sunday and was set to fly to Istanbul late on Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oncu Keceli said.

Forty-four Turks who travelled from Gaza to Egypt at the weekend arrived in Istanbul on Sunday, footage shared by the foreign ministry showed.

Keceli also said that if conditions on the ground permit, Turkey aimed to get around 100 more people out of Gaza on Monday.

Speaking in parliament, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Turkey's efforts to get its citizens out of Gaza were continuing.

"Until today, we have secured the exit from Gaza of 170 of our citizens and their relatives," he said, adding there would be further evacuations on Monday and Tuesday.

A month ago, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz said some 700 people, including Turkish, Palestinian, and northern Cypriot citizens, had applied to Turkey to be evacuated from Gaza. Around 300 of them were Turkish citizens