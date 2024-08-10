Muhammad Yunus condemns 'heinous' attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, urges youth to protect them

Dhaka: Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus on Saturday condemned attacks on the minority communities in the violence-hit nation, terming them as "heinous", and urged the youth to protect all Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist families from harm.

Members of minority communities in Bangladesh faced at least 205 incidents of attacks in 52 districts since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5, according to two Hindu organisations -- Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad -- in the country.

Thousands of Bangladeshi Hindus have been trying to flee to neighbouring India to escape the violence.