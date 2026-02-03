Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Myanmar quake jolts Kolkata, adjacent areas

There were no immediate reports of any damages or injuries on account of the temblor.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 16:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 16:35 IST
India NewsWorld newsEarthquakeMyanmarKolkata

Follow us on :

Follow Us