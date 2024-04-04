JOIN US
world

Myanmar's shadow government says preliminary reports suggest casualties in drone incident

The NUG said the military headquarters and an air force base were hit in the capital Naypyitaw, the seat of power of the ruling junta.
Last Updated 04 April 2024, 09:05 IST

Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government (NUG) on Thursday said preliminary reports indicated casualties had been sustained during what it called simultaneously executed and synchronised drone operations on two military facilities.

The NUG said the military headquarters and an air force base were hit in the capital Naypyitaw, the seat of power of the ruling junta. It did not provide details and Reuters is seeking to verify reports of the incident, which the junta has yet to confirm took place.

(Published 04 April 2024, 09:05 IST)
