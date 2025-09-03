Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Need a lift? Putin takes his ‘limo diplomacy' to China

In a three-day span, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, hitched rides with Putin in his hulking black Aurus limousine.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 17:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 17:10 IST
World newsChinaVladimir PutinDiplomacy

Follow us on :

Follow Us