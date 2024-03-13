Nepal PM Prachanda wins vote of confidence in Parliament

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Wednesday won a vote of confidence in Parliament, as the country struggled to maintain political stability.

Prachanda, 69, a former guerilla leader from the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) -- the third largest party in the House of Representatives (HoR) -- received 157 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives.

The vote comes days after the Maoist leader dumped the Nepali Congress and forged a new alliance with the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist).