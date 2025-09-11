Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Nepal unrest | Gen Z group wants to dissolve Parliament, amend Constitution

They warned the old political parties not to use them for their vested interests. "This is purely a civilian movement, so don’t try to play politics with this,” one activist said.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 13:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Ojaswi Raj Thapa, 24, one of the representatives of the Nepali Gen Z, speaks during a press meet following Monday's deadly anti-corruption protests in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Ojaswi Raj Thapa, 24, one of the representatives of the Nepali Gen Z, speaks during a press meet following Monday's deadly anti-corruption protests in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Credit: Reuters photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 13:19 IST
World newsprotestNepalCorruptionKathmandupress meet

Follow us on :

Follow Us