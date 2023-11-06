Nepal's quake survivors await aid

“But so far, we have not received any. All our crops, grains, food, clothes and other valuables lie buried in the debris. We haven’t been able to retrieve anything as there are no security personnel to help us,” said Suresh. “It is unbearably cold outside and none of us have had any sleep since Friday night.”

The victims of the earthquake in Bheri Municipality, where several villages were affected, are also waiting for help and relief materials.