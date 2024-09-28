Netanyahu is dragging region into war and must be stopped, says Jordan

United Nations: Jordan's foreign minister said on Friday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to be stopped because he was driving the region to a full-fledged war.

"It is time to face the truth, and the truth is, unless Netanyahu is stopped, unless this government is stopped, war will encompass all of us," Ayman Safadi told reporters ahead of a UN Security Council meeting on Gaza.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli airstrikes shook Beirut, with the Israeli military saying it had targeted Hezbollah's central headquarters in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said ahead of the Security Council meeting that the airstrikes had increased the risk of the situation spiralling out of control.

"We believe very, very, very strongly that a ceasefire is necessary, that the guns are not going to solve anything, that we need to move towards a peace in our region, and that peace is firmly rooted in addressing the Palestinian issue," bin Farhan said.