Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed

Frankfurt: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told a German newspaper that at least 13,000 "terrorists" were among Palestinians killed during Israel's air and ground assault on Gaza.

Five months into Israel's campaign following the Oct 7 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, Palestinian health authorities say nearly 31,000 Palestinians have been killed.

The Gaza health ministry does not break down the death toll between civilians and Hamas militants but has said that 72 per cent of those killed were women and children. Hamas dismisses Israeli figures for militants killed as attempts to portray "fake victories".