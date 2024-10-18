Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Netanyahu says Israel will continue in Gaza until hostages return

To the dear hostage families, I say: this is an important moment in the war. We will continue full force until all your loved ones, our loved ones, are home, Netanyahu said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 20:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 20:45 IST
World newsIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us