<p>Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that as a sovereign state, Israel would determine its security policy and which foreign forces to work with.</p><p>"We control our own security and we have made clear to international forces that Israel will decide which forces are unacceptable to us — and that is how we act and will continue to act," Netanyahu said at the outset of a cabinet meeting.</p><p>"This is, of course, accepted by the United States, as its most senior representatives expressed in recent days."</p>