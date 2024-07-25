Home
New In Pics | July 25, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 24 July 2024, 23:43 IST

US Vice President Kamala Harris walks to board Air Force Two at Indianapolis International Airport in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Credit: Reuters Photo

General view of the judges tower during training.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold a protest outside the Consulate General of Israel in New York.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People sit on the parapet at Vorobyovy Gory viewpoint with the city’s skyline seen in the background in Moscow.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Israeli PM Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress in Washington.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Smoke from wildfires in British Columbia and Alberta blanket the downtown core of Calgary.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Loic Bade of France in action with Djordje Mihailovic of United States.

Credit: Reuters Photo

