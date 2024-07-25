New In Pics | July 25, 2024: Best photos from around the world

US Vice President Kamala Harris walks to board Air Force Two at Indianapolis International Airport in Indianapolis, Indiana.
General view of the judges tower during training.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold a protest outside the Consulate General of Israel in New York.
People sit on the parapet at Vorobyovy Gory viewpoint with the city’s skyline seen in the background in Moscow.
Israeli PM Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress in Washington.
Smoke from wildfires in British Columbia and Alberta blanket the downtown core of Calgary.
Loic Bade of France in action with Djordje Mihailovic of United States.
Published 24 July 2024, 23:43 IST