New York area rattled by 4.8 magnitude quake, followed by aftershock

The New York area’s strongest earthquake in 140 years rattled northern New Jersey on Friday morning, shaking office buildings in Manhattan and snarling travel.

The preliminary 4.8-magnitude temblor was the strongest in the New York area since 1884, according to the US Geological Survey. It occurred near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, and was felt along the Acela rail corridor from Massachusetts to Washington, DC.

An aftershock was reported around 6 pm local time. Initial indications suggested a 4.0-magnitude quake southwest of Gladstone, New Jersey, according to the USGS.

The earthquake caused travel delays throughout the New York area, with Newark’s Liberty International Airport resuming operations around midday after an earlier ground stop.

“So far so good, we have limited calls or reports of damage,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said on ABC News Live — hours before the dusk-time aftershock. “You never know what is around the corner.”

After the initial earthquake, President Joe Biden told reporters he’d spoken with Murphy and “things are alright.” New York Mayor Eric Adams said officials were checking for any damages while saying that preliminary reports don’t show any major safety or infrastructure issues.