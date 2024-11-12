Home
New Zealand offers national apology to people abused in care

The apology follows a report by a public inquiry in July that found some 200,000 children and vulnerable adults in state and faith-based care experienced some form of abuse from 1950 to 2019.
Reuters
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 04:58 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 04:58 IST
