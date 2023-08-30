News in Pics | August 30, 2023

Smoke rises as a wildfire burns at the Dadia National Park in the region of Evros, Greece.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Electrical power pylons with high-voltage power lines are seen next to wind turbines near Weselitz, Germany.
Credit: Reuters Photo
School teacher Roy Ross, 49, walks in a flooded road after the passage of Storm Idalia in Playa Majana, Cuba.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Pilgrims take part in the Hungry Ghost Festival, in Keelung, Taiwan.
Credit: Reuters Photo
An agricultural worker shows a fertilizer before spreading it in a soybean field, near Brasilia.
Credit: Reuters Photo