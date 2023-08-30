Home
Homeworld

News in Pics | August 30, 2023

Here are the best photos from around the world.
Last Updated 30 August 2023, 00:32 IST

Smoke rises as a wildfire burns at the Dadia National Park in the region of Evros, Greece. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

Electrical power pylons with high-voltage power lines are seen next to wind turbines near Weselitz, Germany. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

School teacher Roy Ross, 49, walks in a flooded road after the passage of Storm Idalia in Playa Majana, Cuba.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Pilgrims take part in the Hungry Ghost Festival, in Keelung, Taiwan. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

An agricultural worker shows a fertilizer before spreading it in a soybean field, near Brasilia. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 30 August 2023, 00:32 IST)
