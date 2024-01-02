News in Pics | January 2, 2024

An Israeli bulldozer is seen outside the border with central Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Israel, January 1, 2024.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends an event with students to celebrate the new year in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency on January 2, 2024.
A bather exits the chilly waters of English Bay while celebrating New Year's Day with the Polar Bear Swim in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, January 1, 2024.
Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis hands a plate of food to his daughter Madison at a Citrus Bowl watch party at a private residence in Ankeny, Iowa, U.S., January 1, 2024.
