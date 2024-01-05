JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | January 5, 2024

Last Updated 05 January 2024, 01:57 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bangaram, in Lakshadweep.

Credit: PTI Photo

Vehicles try to navigate their way through slippery roads, following heavy snowfall between OEdum and Mejlby in Denmark, January 4, 2024.

Credit: Ritzau Scanpix/Bo Amstrup via Reuters Photo

'La Patogallina' theater company performs 'Pachakuna' during the Santiago a Mil International Theater Festival in Santiago, Chile, January 4, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A view of traffic during sunrise in Bangkok.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 05 January 2024, 01:57 IST)
