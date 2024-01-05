News in Pics | January 5, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bangaram, in Lakshadweep.
Credit: PTI Photo
Vehicles try to navigate their way through slippery roads, following heavy snowfall between OEdum and Mejlby in Denmark, January 4, 2024.
Credit: Ritzau Scanpix/Bo Amstrup via Reuters Photo
'La Patogallina' theater company performs 'Pachakuna' during the Santiago a Mil International Theater Festival in Santiago, Chile, January 4, 2024.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A view of traffic during sunrise in Bangkok.
Credit: Reuters Photo