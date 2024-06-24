Home
News in Pics | June 24, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 June 2024, 01:02 IST
Euro 2024: Germany's Jonathan Tah in action with Switzerland's Breel Embolo.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Euro 2024: Scotland fan looks dejected after the match.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone view shows a thermoelectric plant operating at nation's capital after pouring rains, in Santiago, Chile, June 23, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Germany fans gather for Switzerland v Germany - Brandenburg Gate, Berlin, Germany - June 23, 2024. Germany fan at the fan zone before the match.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An Israeli soldier stands on top of a tank, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, near the Israel-Gaza border, in Israel, June 23, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

