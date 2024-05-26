Home
News in Pics | May 26, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 May 2024, 03:53 IST
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates with teammates after winning the Coupe de France

Credit: Reuters Photo

Ultra-Orthodox Jews watch a bonfire built in celebration of the Jewish holiday of Lag B'Omer, in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem, May 25

Credit: Reuters Photo

Greta Gerwig, Jury President of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, and Jury members, Lily Gladstone, Nadine Labaki, Eva Green and Juan Antonio Bayona pose on the red carpet to attend the closing ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 25

Credit: Reuters Photo

Francis Ford Coppola hugs George Lucas who will receive the Honorary Palme d'Or Award during the closing ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 25

Credit: Reuters Photo

Firefighters work at the site of a household item shopping mall which was hit by a Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 25

Credit: Reuters Photo

India NewsWorld newspictures

