News in Pics : News in Pics |February 2, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Animal rights activists deface Rome's Fountain of Lions known as "Fontana dei Leoni" in Piazza del Popolo in Rome, February 1, 2024.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A general view of Riyadh city, Saudi Arabia, February 20, 2022.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Alina Panina, 27-year-old, Ukrainian border guard member and former prisoner of war (POW), embraces her service dog 'Roksi', amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Novovolynsk, Volyn region, Ukraine January 23, 2024.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A man takes a picture of a reconstruction of the giant statue Colossus of Constantine in Rome, Italy, February 1, 2024. The statue, reconstructed in full 12-meter height with 3D printing technology, will go on public display on February 6, 2024.
Credit: Reuters Photo