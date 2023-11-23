JOIN US
world

News in Pics | November 23, 2023

Last Updated 23 November 2023, 02:45 IST

An Israeli soldier walks through a tunnel underneath Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, amid the ongoing ground operation of the Israeli army against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the northern Gaza Strip, November 22, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People walk to their flight gates ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 22, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An explosion takes place during Israeli air strikes over Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, November 22, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman walks near Independence Square on the first snowy day of the year in Kyiv, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, November 22, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

