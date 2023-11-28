JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | November 28, 2023

Last Updated 28 November 2023, 01:35 IST

Karina Engelbert, 51, and her daughters Mika Engel, 18, and Yuval Engel, 11, who were released after being taken hostage during the October 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas, appear in this undated handout image, obtained by Reuters on November 27, 2023.

REUTERS/HOSTAGES AND MISSING FAMILIES FORUM

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley attend the 33rd annual Gotham Film Awards in New York City, U.S., November 27, 2023.

REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS
People hold up signs and protest following a vigil held on the grounds of Brown University, after three students of Palestinian descent were shot and wounded in Vermont, at the school's main green in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S. November 27, 2023.

REUTERS/NICHOLAS PFOSI
(Published 28 November 2023, 01:35 IST)
