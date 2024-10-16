News in Pics | October 16, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Photographer Nan Goldin is detained during a protest about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City.
Young people, including students and youth league officials, participate in an army enlistment event at an undisclosed location in North Korea.
A demonstrator raises their arms as police officers stand guard during a protest in support of Native American tribes in front of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington.
Boeing workers from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 751 attend a rally at their union hall during an ongoing strike in Seattle, Washington.
Cher performs during the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City.
Published 16 October 2024, 00:19 IST