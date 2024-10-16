Home
News in Pics | October 16, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 00:19 IST

Photographer Nan Goldin is detained during a protest about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Young people, including students and youth league officials, participate in an army enlistment event at an undisclosed location in North Korea.

Credit: KCNA via REUTERS

A demonstrator raises their arms as police officers stand guard during a protest in support of Native American tribes in front of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Boeing workers from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 751 attend a rally at their union hall during an ongoing strike in Seattle, Washington.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Cher performs during the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

