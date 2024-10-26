Home
Homeworld

News in Pics | October 26, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 02:59 IST

Chocolate bars with the faces of Democratic presidential nominee US Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump are displayed at a store in New York

Credit: Reuters Photo

Artists paint murals as a prelude to the Day of the Dead at the General Cemetery, in La Paz

Credit: Reuters Photo

People watch a fire in an apartment building that was damaged during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine,

Credit: Reuters Photo

ormula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 25, 2024 Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. during practice

Credit: Reuters Photo

World newspictures

