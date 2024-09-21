Home
Homeworld

News in Pics | September 21, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 September 2024, 02:12 IST

A helicopter arrives to collect agents of ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation) after their work to extinguish a fire in an area of Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park, in Alto Paraiso, Goias state, Brazil, September 19, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Smoke rises from Beirut southern suburbs, Lebanon September 20, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A policeman regulates traffic as the city is shrouded in smog in Kyiv, Ukraine September 20, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Smoke rises from the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Kila, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as pictured from Marjayoun, near the border with Israel, September 20, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 21 September 2024, 02:12 IST
World newsPhotos

