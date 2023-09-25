Home
Homeworld

News in Pics, September 25 | Best pictures from around the world

Last Updated 24 September 2023, 19:54 IST

A man offering camel ride waits for visitors at the Sangam, during a cloudy day, in Prayagraj, Sunday.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Indian Army personnel rescue people stranded in a flooded area after heavy rain, in Nagpur.

Credit: PTI Photo

Members of a Durga puja committee participate in a rally for their theme this year 'Vault' ahead of the upcoming Durga puja festival.

Credit: PTI Photo 

The return capsule containing a sample collected from the asteroid Bennu by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Residents drive vehicles as they leave the city of Stepanakert following a military operation conducted by Azerbaijani armed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inhabited by ethnic Armenians.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Tourists ride on a boat during sunset, at Anasagar Lake in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Credit: PTI Photo 

An Egyptian seller takes a nap and waits for customers of traditional handmade sweets at a street market ahead of Mawlid al-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammad in Cairo.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 24 September 2023, 19:54 IST)
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

