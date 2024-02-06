Nikki Haley, facing rising threats, requests Secret Service protection

Nikki Haley, who has been the target of at least two hoax calls that have sent the authorities rushing to her home, has applied for Secret Service protection as the number of threats against her has increased, a campaign spokesperson confirmed Monday.

After losses in Iowa and New Hampshire, Haley, a former governor of South Carolina and a United Nations ambassador under former President Donald Trump, is now his only rival left in the race for the Republican presidential nomination. The two have been clashing fiercely on the campaign trail and are headed into a heated primary in her home state on Feb 24.

Trump’s supporters have been known to attack his political opponents with racist messages, death threats and “swatting” calls, or fake reports of emergencies at their homes. But officials with Haley’s campaign would not release any more information about the number or kinds of threats she has received. Haley could also be a target because of her work in Iran as a UN ambassador.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the move, Haley said only that her team had seen “multiple issues.” “It’s not going to stop me from doing what I need to do,” she said.

Presidential candidates typically receive Secret Service protection around the time they win their party’s nomination. In 2007, Barack Obama, then a senator, was assigned protection nine months before voting began in the primaries.

Haley has increased security at her events in recent weeks. In South Carolina, reports filed with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office show that deputies have responded to at least two bogus reports at her home on Kiawah Island since December.