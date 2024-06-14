Home
Non G7 leaders attending the Summit in Italy

From Indian Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and PM Narendra Modi to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, here we look at the non-G7 leaders attending the summit in Italy.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 08:38 IST
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 08:38 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Outreach session of the G7 Summit in Italy. In his day-long visit, Modi will attend a summit session entitled Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa-Mediterranean to be hosted by Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and joined by Pope Francis.

Credit: PTI

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is also in Italy to attend the summit. He will deliver a speech and hold meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

Credit: X/@allamagoura

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also attending the G7 summit. At the summit Zelenskyy will hold key meetings to improve financial mechanism and seek help in rebuilding Ukraine.

Credit: Reuters

President William Ruto will be representing Kenya on the global stage.

Credit: X/@BiancaNaom1

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is another influential leader who will attend the G7 summit in Italy.

Credit: Reuters

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also attend the G7 summit and will hold meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

Credit: Reuters

Published 14 June 2024, 08:38 IST
