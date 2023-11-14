North Korea criticises G7 as 'remnant of the Cold War'

"G7, which has caused and fomented the recent international crisis, says this or that to find fault with independent sovereign states," Jo said, according to KCNA.

"G7 is just the main dangerous source of destroying global peace and security and the main stumbling block to the establishment of a just international order."

The group can not represent the international community but protects a few countries' interests, Jo said, singling out the United States as a supplier of deadly weapons to Ukraine to "deliberately destroy peace and stability" in Europe.

Jo also accused Washington of "conniving at and fomenting" military strikes at Gaza while "shielding Israel's hideous massacre of civilians."

"It has lost the justification for its existence," Jo said. "G7, the remnant of the Cold War, should be dismantled immediately, and this will be the first step toward defusing the present international crisis and restoring global peace."

The North Korean statement coincides with South Korea hosting representatives of 17 member states of the UN Command (UNC) enforcing the Korean War armistice. The talks on Tuesday where expected to renew a pledge to respond to any aggression by North Korea.