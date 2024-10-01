Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

North Korea criticises US deployment of nuclear assets in South Korea

South Korean media have reported a B-1B bomber will join the parade set for Tuesday afternoon, flying over Seoul alongside allied fighter jets and other aircraft.
Reuters
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 00:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 00:47 IST
World newsUnited StatesUSSouth KoreaNorth Korea

Follow us on :

Follow Us