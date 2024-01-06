JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

North Korea fires more than 60 coastal artillery rounds again, says South Korea

The action follows North Korea firing more than 200 artillery rounds on Friday in the same region, as tension continues to escalate between the two Koreas.
Last Updated 06 January 2024, 11:31 IST

Follow Us

Seoul: North Korea fired more than 60 artillery rounds near a disputed maritime border with South Korea on Saturday, the South Korean military said.

The action follows North Korea firing more than 200 artillery rounds on Friday in the same region, as tension continues to escalate between the two Koreas.

The artillery was fired around the northwest of Yeonpyeong island around 1600-1700 KST (0700-0800 GMT), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

The JCS "strongly urged" North Korea to stop acts that threaten peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The artillery shells landed north of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto sea boundary between the two Koreas, Yonhap news agency said, citing the JCS.

Unlike Friday, the South Korean military does not plan to fire at sea in response to North Korea's provocation, Yonhap reported.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 January 2024, 11:31 IST)
World newsSouth KoreaNorth Korea

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT