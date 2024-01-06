North Korea fires more than 60 coastal artillery rounds again, says South Korea

Seoul: North Korea fired more than 60 artillery rounds near a disputed maritime border with South Korea on Saturday, the South Korean military said.

The action follows North Korea firing more than 200 artillery rounds on Friday in the same region, as tension continues to escalate between the two Koreas.

The artillery was fired around the northwest of Yeonpyeong island around 1600-1700 KST (0700-0800 GMT), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

The JCS "strongly urged" North Korea to stop acts that threaten peace on the Korean Peninsula.