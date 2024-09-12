North Korea fires short-range missiles in first launch in two months

Seoul: North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Thursday, South Korea's military said, the first such launch in more than two months.

The missiles lifted off from Pyongyang at around 7:10 a.m. (2210 GMT Wednesday) and travelled about 360 km (223.7 miles) before plunging into the sea, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, without specifying how many were fired.

"We strongly condemn North Korea's missile launch which is a clear provocation that seriously threatens peace and stability on the Korean peninsula," it said in a statement.

Japan's defence ministry said at least two ballistic missiles from North Korea flew more than 350 km, to an altitude of about 100 km.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who last week visited Seoul to reconfirm ties with South Korea ahead of his upcoming resignation, said Tokyo strongly condemned the launch and lodged a protest against North Korea.

"We continue to make utmost efforts for monitoring and cooperate with the US and South Korea," Kishida said.

Nuclear envoys of South Korea, Japan and the United States talked by phone and called the launch a violation of U.N. resolutions, Seoul's foreign ministry said in a statement. They also pledged to respond to any North Korean provocations.

North Korea last fired a missile on July 1, when it claimed to have successfully tested a new tactical ballistic missile capable of carrying a 4.5-ton super-large warhead.

The latest launch came days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to produce "exponentially" more nuclear weapons and ensure they were ready for use "at any given time."