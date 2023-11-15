North Korea tests new engines for ballistic missiles to strike US bases in Guam

The announcement of the missile tests comes as the US is hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. Isolated North Korea is not a member, but the tests shine a light on Kim’s nuclear program ahead of high-stakes talks on the summit’s sidelines between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his counterparts from Japan and South Korea on the sidelines of APEC to discuss North Korea’s “increasingly destabilizing actions,” the State Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Blinken also reaffirmed the US’s “ironclad commitment” to defend Japan and South Korea, which host the bulk of the America’s military personnel in the region.