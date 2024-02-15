North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversees test of surface-to-sea missile

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test of a new surface-to-sea missile on Wednesday and visited a major munitions factory, where he called for a boost in weapons production, state media KCNA said on Thursday.

North Korea launched multiple cruise missiles off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, the latest of multiple such tests in recent weeks before an April general election in South Korea.

Kim said South Korea is violating the North's sovereignty by insisting on a "Northern Limit Line" (NLL), the maritime demarcation line between the two Koreas, KCNA said.