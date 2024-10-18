Home
North Korea's Kim Jong Un says South Korea is a foreign, hostile country: Report

Kim also said the changed nature of the South Korea/US alliance, and their different, more developed military maneuvers highlight the importance of a stronger North Korean nuclear deterrent.
18 October 2024

18 October 2024
