Number of migrants arriving to Britain in small boats drops 36% in 2023

The number of migrants who arrived illegally in Britain in small boats in 2023 was 29,437, provisional government figures showed, around 36% lower than the previous year.

The last arrival of the year was on December 16, when 55 people were detected in one boat, according to the figures from the Home Office, the interior ministry.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made "stopping the boats" one of his top five priorities, and is seeking to revive a plan to send those who arrive illegally in Britain to Rwanda after it was blocked by the courts.