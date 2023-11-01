'Only white, young female flight attendants': US-based airline booked for discrimination

In a recent lawsuit, it was claimed that United Airlines, a US-based airline, preferred flight attendants with particular features and age ranges on charter flights that service professional and college sports teams, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Two United Airlines flight attendants have filed a lawsuit, alleging that the players prefer a "certain look" of "white, young, thin women who are predominately blond and blue-eyed." This is the reason the flight attendants were passed over for working on charter flights for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team.

50-year-old Dawn Todd and 44-year-old Darby Quezada claim they were ignored and later excluded of these flights in favor of female coworkers who were referred to as "young and thin."