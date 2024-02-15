Op Dunki: 11 Indians rescued from trafficking in Nepal, 8 Indian mafia members held

Kathmandu: Eleven Indian nationals, mostly students, held hostage for over two weeks with a promise to facilitate travel to the USA, were rescued as Nepal police busted a human trafficking racket and arrested eight Indian mafia members along with their Nepali accomplice here.

Nepal police named it ‘Operation Dunki’ as the case turned out to be similar to the situation shown in popular Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 movie Dunki. The rescued persons and mafia members came mostly from the Indian states of Punjab and Haryana.

The 11 persons were kept as hostages in a rented house for more than two weeks on the outskirts of Kathmandu, police said on Thursday.

The Kathmandu District Police Range team carried out the operation starting Wednesday night and the raid continued till the wee hours.

Acting on a tip-off, raided a private residence belonging to a Nepali national at Dhobikhola Corridor, Ratopul, and rescued the 11 Indian nationals, who were taken hostage in the pretext of sending them to the USA via Mexico.