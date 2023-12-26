Pak court hears Imran Khan's party's plea challenging ‘unlawful’ ECP verdict on intra-party polls, electoral symbol

“It is held that PTI has not complied with our directions rendered therein order dated November 23, 2023, and failed to hold an intra-party election following PTI prevailing Constitution, 2019 and Election Act, 2017, and Election Rules, 2017,” the ECP had said in its 11-page order.

The party had termed the decision part of the “famous London Plan” and a “disgusting and shameful attempt to stop PTI from [participating in the] election”.