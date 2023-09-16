Pakistan Air Force carries out flying exercises in China, Egypt

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has carried out two large-scale flying exercises, one each at China and Egypt, and claimed it marked “a significant milestone' in its journey towards emerging as a 'formidable air force.” The participation includes PAF’s J-10 C and JF-17 lead fighter aircraft, combat pilots, air defence controllers, and technical ground crew, who are actively engaged in the Shaheen-X bilateral Air Exercise hosted by the People’s Liberation Army Air Force in China, as well as the Bright Star Air Exercise held in Egypt, Dunya News channel's website reported on Friday.