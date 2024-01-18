JOIN US
world

Pakistan Army says it used drones, rockets to hit militant groups in Iran

It said maximum care was taken to avoid collateral damage and urged "dialogue and cooperation" in resolving issues between the two "brotherly countries".
Last Updated 18 January 2024, 10:17 IST

Pakistan's army on Thursday said it carried out precision strikes in Iran using killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions and stand-off weapons that struck "terrorist" groups Balochistan Liberation Army and the Balochistan Liberation Front.

It said maximum care was taken to avoid collateral damage and urged "dialogue and cooperation" in resolving issues between the two "brotherly countries". Pakistan's strikes came two days after Iranian missiles and drones targeted what its state media said were two bases of militant group Jaish al Adl.

(Published 18 January 2024, 10:17 IST)
