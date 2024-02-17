Pakistan elections: Nawaz Sharif's PML-N slams Imran Khan’s party for seeking US intervention

According to The News International, the senior PML-N leader slammed PTI for seeking US help against alleged rigging in February 8 polls as she sought to remind it by saying, “According to you, the United States had conspired and overthrown your government. The PTI used to blame the US for conspiring against its government via a no-confidence motion. However, it now wants Washington to speak on Pakistan's elections.”

It was a purported diplomatic cable – the cipher – that Khan, 71, had waived at a public rally in March 2022 claiming that the US wanted to oust his government, soon after which his political stars took a downhill journey leading to incarceration, a conviction in multiple cases and even being disbarred from fighting the polls.