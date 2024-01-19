Pakistan tells Iran it wants to build trust after tit-for-tat strikes

Iran said Thursday's strikes killed nine people in a border village on its territory, including four children. Pakistan said the Iranian attack on Tuesday killed two children.

"Foreign Minister Jilani expressed Pakistan’s readiness to work with Iran on all issues based on spirit of mutual trust and cooperation," the statement said. "He underscored the need for closer cooperation on security issues."

The contact follows a call between Jilani and his Turkish counterpart in which Islamabad said "Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalation".

Amirabdollahian, in comments quoted by Iran's state media, said: "Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity are of great interest to us and bilateral cooperation is essential to neutralise and destroy terrorist camps on Pakistani soil."

The contacts came as Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar began a meeting of the National Security Committee, with all the military services chiefs in attendance, a source in the prime minister's office told Reuters.

Kakar cut short a visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos and flew home on Thursday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the two nations to exercise maximum restraint. The US also urged restraint although President Joe Biden said the clashes showed that Iran is not well liked in the region.

Islamabad said it hit bases of the separatist Baloch Liberation Front and Baloch Liberation Army, while Tehran said its drones and missiles struck militants from the Jaish al Adl (JAA) group.

The militant groups operate in an area that includes Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan and Iran's southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province. Both are restive, mineral-rich and largely underdeveloped.

Iran's top security body, in meetings on Thursday headed by President Ebrahim Raisi, was told that militants had been preparing a "major operation" and the Iranian strikes on Tuesday were pre-emptive, state media reported on Friday.

Separately, Iranian media reports said security forces clashed with Islamic State militants in the southeast, killing two, capturing several others and seizing explosives and weapons.

INSURGENCY

The groups struck by Islamabad have been waging an armed insurgency for decades against the Pakistani state, including attacks against Chinese citizens and investment projects in Balochistan.

The JAA, which Iran attacked, is also an ethnic militant group, but with Sunni Islamist leanings seen as a threat by Iran, which is mainly Shi'ite. The group, which has had links to Islamic State, has carried out attacks in Iran against its powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Against the backdrop of the war in Gaza, Iran and its allies have been flexing their muscles in the region. This week Iran also launched strikes on Syria against what it said were Islamic State sites, and Iraq, where it said it had struck an Israeli espionage centre.

Inside Pakistan, civilian leaders came together to throw their support behind the military despite a deeply divided political arena ahead of national elections next month.

Former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a candidate for his party for prime minister, and the party of three-time premier Nawaz Sharif, considered an electoral frontrunner in the polls, said Pakistan had the right to defend itself but called for dialogue with Iran moving ahead.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan also condemned Iran, but called the strikes on Pakistan a failure of the caretaker government brought in to oversee the elections.